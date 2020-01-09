Local Matters

January 9, 2020 - 10:52pm

Stein named chair of County Legislature; Yunker assumes new office

posted by Howard B. Owens in county legislature, news.

The Genesee County Legislature held its organizational meeting Wednesday evening and Shelly Stein was sworn in as the new chairwoman.

Christian Yunker was sworn in as the newest member of the legislature.

Top photo: Legislator Andrew Young places the nameplate for Shelly Stein in front of the chair's seat in the Old Courthouse, where the full Legislature meets.

Marianne Clattenburg being sworn in as vice-chair.

Andrew Young taking the oath of office as second vice-chair.

 

