Strong, potentially damaging winds, expected Sunday

Wind gusts up to 75 mph are expected in a storm that will pass through the area Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a high-wind warning for 7 a.m. Sunday though 10 a.m. Monday.

Steady winds of 35 to 45 mph from the west are expected.

Strong wind gusts could bring down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are possible. Power may be out in some areas for several days.

Shallow rooted pine trees may be particularly vulnerable.

Property damage is also possible, especially to roofs and siding.

Travel by high profile vehicles will be very difficult and empty tractor trailers may be in danger of blowing off roadways.

Homehowners should secure loose objects.