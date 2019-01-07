Local Matters

January 7, 2019 - 1:49am

Structure fire reported in Elba on Ridge Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, news, elba, notify.

A structure fire is reported at 3899 Ridge Road, Elba.

A second alarm sounded.

First responders report a working structure fire.

Elba Fire, Oakfield, and Barre dispatched.

UPDATE 1:53 a.m.: It's reportedly an abandoned out. Town of Batavia requested to the scene.

UPDATE 4:11 a.m.: Video and photos added. The structure was vacant. A neighbor called in the fire.  It was difficult to fight because it was a dead-end road making it harder to get tankers in-and-out of the area. 

UPDATE 4:14 a.m.: Elba command informs dispatch that the fire is pretty much out, "just working on some hot spots."

elbafirejan72018.jpg

elbafirejan72018-2.jpg

elbafirejan72018-3.jpg

elbafirejan72018-4.jpg

blue button