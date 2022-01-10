Local Matters

January 10, 2022 - 1:27pm

Structure fire reported in the Village of Corfu

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, news, corfu.

A structure fire is reported at 13 East Main St., Corfu.

There are reportedly flames showing with a person hanging from a second-floor window.

Corfu fire along with a second alarm including the City of Batavia's Fast Team, East Pembroke, Darien, Pembroke, and Indian Falls, responding.

UPDATE 2:47 p.m.: One person was rescued from an attic window by a former Corfu chief and a Corfu police officer using a ladder borrowed from a local business before the first fire crews arrived on scene. The patient was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor wounds and possible smoke inhalation.  The fire was knocked down quickly by the first crews on scene. Pembroke Fire is back in service.  Video TK.

UPDATE 3:04 p.m.: All units back in service.

