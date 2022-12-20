Structure fire reported on Perry Road, Pavilion

A structure fire is reported at 915 Perry Road, Pavilion.

Pavilion Fire dispatched.

A second alarm is called with Bethany, Le Roy, Stafford, and the City's FAST Team requested to the scene.

UPDATE 6:11 p.m.: The Pavilion chief on scene cancels the second alarm. "We believe we have it knocked down," he tells dispatchers. All other responding units can stand down.