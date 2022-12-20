December 20, 2022 - 6:11pm
Structure fire reported on Perry Road, Pavilion
posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, news pavilion.
A structure fire is reported at 915 Perry Road, Pavilion.
Pavilion Fire dispatched.
A second alarm is called with Bethany, Le Roy, Stafford, and the City's FAST Team requested to the scene.
UPDATE 6:11 p.m.: The Pavilion chief on scene cancels the second alarm. "We believe we have it knocked down," he tells dispatchers. All other responding units can stand down.
