Structure fire reported on Washington Avenue, Batavia



A structure fire is reported at 101 Washington Ave., Batavia.

The building has been evacuated.

City Fire dispatched.

UPDATED 1:58 p.m.: The building houses the dentistry practice of Dr. Vladimir Frias, and he was at the scene during the fire rescue. The site was formerly Present Tense book store, which had been there for eight years, and Frias moved in and renovated it for his dental services nearly seven years ago.

"When I came into the office, I saw the smoke and called 911. There was smoke and there was fire, and I called 911 right away, and then they were here. I came in from the back, the fire seemed like it came in from the middle ... this is terrible," he said. "I love this building too, it's a historic landmark. It's not just a building to us."

Top photo: Reader submitted. Above, by Howard Owens.