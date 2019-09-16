September 16, 2019 - 5:42pm
Students at BMS will use 2019-20 school year as chance to spread kindness
posted by Howard B. Owens in BMS Kindness Project, Batavia Middle School, schools, education, news.
The Batavia Middle School Kindness Project is an effort by fifth- through eighth-graders at the school, led by teacher Sarah Gahagan, to spread a bit of warmth and joy.
The students look for opportunities to be kind to each other.
Friday, Gahagan's class sent letters to a fifth-grader in Tennesee who is battling leukemia. The letter-writing effort followed a schoolwide "circle up" meeting on the theme of perseverance.
Gahagan said students discussed different levels of problems we have in our lives and successful coping strategies.