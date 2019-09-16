Local Matters

September 16, 2019 - 5:42pm

Students at BMS will use 2019-20 school year as chance to spread kindness

posted by Howard B. Owens in BMS Kindness Project, Batavia Middle School, schools, education, news.

img_20190913_170151_763umanity.jpg

The Batavia Middle School Kindness Project is an effort by fifth- through eighth-graders at the school, led by teacher Sarah Gahagan, to spread a bit of warmth and joy.

The students look for opportunities to be kind to each other. 

Friday, Gahagan's class sent letters to a fifth-grader in Tennesee who is battling leukemia. The letter-writing effort followed a schoolwide "circle up" meeting on the theme of perseverance.

Gahagan said students discussed different levels of problems we have in our lives and successful coping strategies.

20190913_164832umanity.jpg

img_156840576197fhumanity.jpg

