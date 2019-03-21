Superintendent says school dealt promptly with complaint about knife on campus
The district superintendent for BOCES says a student complaint about an instructor with an unauthorized pocketknife on campus was taken seriously and dealt with promptly after the student contacted The Batavian to complain about what she perceived as an inadequate response.
Kevin MacDonald said as soon as the Batavia principal was contacted by the student the situation was dealt with and that the instructor involved felt "horrible" about the mistake. The pocketknife is something she normally carries with her off campus and forgot it was clipped on the pocket of her utility pants, making it clearly visible to students.
The student who contacted The Batavian said she was concerned the issue hadn't been dealt with and MacDonald suggested the student wasn't aware of what went on after she spoke with a principal.
While sharp objects -- knives, saws, scissors, and other items -- are part of the instructional environment on the Batavia CTE campus, neither students nor faculty are allowed to bring knives onto campus.
The parents of three students who expressed concern about the knife were contacted by phone by school officials, MacDonald said.
"I'm confident our staff handled the situation very well," MacDonald said.
Here is a statement from District Superintendent Kevin MacDonald:
On Wednesday, March 20, a student who attends the Batavia Career and Technical Education Center, reported that an instructor was carrying a knife that was visible to students.
Administration was notified of the report and the student’s concerns. A conversation was had with the instructor who was carrying a knife. She immediately removed the knife from the building. She apologized noting that it was an honest mistake. Administration met with the student who reported the incident. Parents were notified of the situation that occurred.
The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership has a board policy that states that weapons are not allowed on campuses, however, the policy does note that tools and other equipment, like knives and scissors, are allowed as long as the implement is part of the approved career and technical education program. The welfare of our students is of utmost importance and we take reports like this seriously.
Give me a break. Sounds like somebody's trying to stick it to the teacher. The place is full of knives, saws and scissors and everybody's undies are in a bunch over a teacher's pocket knife hanging in plain view? I have a pocket knife with me everywhere I go because I never know where the next sliver is coming from. Lock me up and throw away the key. What in the hell has the world come to?
All Teachers and School Employees should be armed to the teeth!! How many school shootings happen in Israel? The Far Left Libs Love This Stuff!
