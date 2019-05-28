Supply seems to be meeting demand keeping gas prices stable

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.83, down 2 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.97. The New York State average is $2.95 – no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.10. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.86 (up 2 cents since last week)

Buffalo - $2.89 (no change since last week)

Ithaca - $2.87 (no change since last week)

Rochester - $2.88 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rome - $2.88 (down 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse - $2.85 (down 1 cent since last week)

Watertown - $2.96 (no change since last week)

Gas prices have declined, on average, by at least a nickel, for the majority of the country since the beginning of May — and that’s a trend motorists can expect to continue into early June.

Stable crude oil prices are helping to push prices down at the pump, despite tight domestic gasoline supply and robust demand. A bump in demand could push prices higher, but hopefully only by a few cents.

To keep gas prices decreasing and/or stable, stocks will need to continue to build.