Suspect in firearms incident Sunday morning also charged in Sept. 9 high-speed chase

Charles Jackson

A man evading a traffic stop in Stafford on Sept. 9 may have been able to outrun Motorola* that day but police believe they've caught up with him after arresting a suspect in a firearms incident Sunday morning in the City of Batavia.

Charles L. Jackson, 26, of Garson Street, Rochester, faces multiple criminal charges stemming from Sunday's incident as well as the Sept. 9 incident.

Sunday's incident began at 2:28 a.m. at the Speedway gas station at the corner of Main and Oak streets with the report of a person "not acting normal." Batavia police officers arrived on the scene and found three people inside a vehicle. An officer reported spotted a firearm inside the vehicle and when the officer attempted to secure the weapon a struggle ensured. The officer discharged his service weapon.

Nobody was hit by the bullet or bullets.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jackson, was able to free himself and flee in the vehicle, leading police on a high-speed chase the ended when the vehicle crashed on Woodland Drive in the Town of Batavia. Jackson and two other occupants were then taken into custody without further incident.

The only injuries sustained as a result of the confrontation were to Jackson and the other occupants of the vehicle, who have not been identified by law enforcement.

Jackson was taken into custody by Sheriff's deputies and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd (he allegedly possessed large-capacity magazines). He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and ordered held on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

The other occupants of the vehicle have not been charged.

Following his arrest, Jackson was identified as the suspect in the Sept. 9 chase, which started with a traffic stop in the Town of Stafford where a deputy allegedly observed marijuana in the vehicle. The driver in that case fled and allegedly hit speeds over 100 mph. The driver made it to Route 490 and fled toward Monroe County and exited at Brooks Avenue and with apparent damage to the vehicle slowed to 30 to 40 mph before stopping. The driver fled on foot and was able to evade capture.

In that incident, Jackson is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing a police officer, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th. On those charges, Jackson was arraigned in Town of Stafford Court and released on his own recognizance.

Chief Shawn Heubusch, Batavia PD, said any charges related to the incident in the city are being incorporated in the Sheriff's investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

*Editor's note: *New York lexicologist / etymologist / linguist Barry Popik says "you can't outrun a Motorola" is a version of the law enforcment saying "you can't outrun a police radio."