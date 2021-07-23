Szykowny's four-run blast helps power Muckdogs to 11-1 win

Batavia hitters unloaded on Newark pitchers on Thursday evening in offensive onslaught that included a grand slam home run by shortstop Charlie Szykowny (top and bottom photos).

Szykowny went 2-2 raising his season average to .311. The big blast was Szykowny's first HR of the season.

Batavia native Jerry Reinhart was 2-3, scoring twice.

The Muckdogs won 11-1 lifting the team's recored to 19-17. Batavia is in third place, a half-game behind the Geneva Red Wings with six games to go in the regular season.

Blair Frederick was the winning pitcher, going 5 1/3 innings, giving up only two hits, walking one and whiffing eight.

The Muckdog's final home games of the regular season are tonight at 7 p.m. against Jamestown, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. also against Jamestown, and Thursday, 7:05 p.m., against Niagara Power. Jamestown is in first place in the western division with a record of 26-12.

Photos by Philip Casper

David Chua throwing out the first pitch

Blair Frederick

Daniel Burroway

Jerry Reinhart with a head-first slide into 2nd base after a line drive into right field

Reinhart scores.