April 29, 2022 - 11:57pm

Teachers, students, parents at Jackson 'Wild About Reading'

posted by Howard B. Owens in Jackson School, reading, education, schools, news.

jacksomreading2022.jpg

Children whose parents read to them at home are faster learners, studies show, which is one reason administrators and teachers at Jackson Primary School in Batavia put a strong emphasis on reading.

It's a goal of the school that no child graduates from Jackson to John Kennedy without reading at least grade level, said Principal Maureen Notaro.

"We're promoting early literacy with our "Wild About Reading " theme," Notaro said during the family reading night at the school on Thursday. "Family reading night brings families together to help kids be invigorated and show their love of reading."

Teachers and staff decorated the hallways in a contest to emphasize the "Wild About Writing" theme and Brian Sutton, Steve Hyde, and Officer Miah Stevens judged the wall art, with the winning team getting a pizza party.

This was the first event with a gathering of students and parents at the school in 2 1/2 years.

"Parents who read to their kids get them excited (about reading)," Notaro said. "Kids are so curious. So anything, anything you say or expose them to is just a wonderful experience for them. I always tell parents, any chance you get to read to your children, you know, do it.  Do it in the car, point things out, just involve literacy in everyday life."

Further reading:

Top photo: Miles McCracken, 5, shows off the book he chose to purchase at Jackson School's "Wild About Reading" night on Thursday.  He said, "Reading is cool." 

Photos by Howard Owens

jacksomreading2022-2.jpg

jacksomreading2022-3.jpg

Officer Miah Stevens.

jacksomreading2022-4.jpg

jacksomreading2022-5.jpg

jacksomreading2022-6.jpg

Superintendent Jason Smith

jacksomreading2022-7.jpg

jacksomreading2022-8.jpg

Teachers with their favorite books from childhood were featured in pictures in the foyer of the school.

jacksomreading2022-9.jpg

