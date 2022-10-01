Team Genesee places fourth in gymnastics meet in Victor

The Genesee gymnastic team placed fourth in its meet at Bright Raven in Victor on Friday.

Final team results:

Pittsford: 132.325,

Gates-Brighton: 118.025

Rush-Henrietta: 116.55

Genesee: 109.725

HFL: 49.175

Victor: 33.3

Individual results:

All Around: 1. Elizabeth Power (Pittsford): 36.625, 10. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 29.125, 11. Roan Finn (Genesee): 28.75

Vault: 1. Elizabeth Power (Pittsford): 8.85, 12. Roan Finn & Mikayla Yohon (Genesee): 7.35, 16. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 7.225

Uneven Bars: 1. Elizabeth Power (Pittsford): 9.25, 14. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 6.4, 15. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 6.3, 16. Roan Finn (Genesee): 6.25, 17. Gianna Trigilio (Genesee): 5.95

Balance Beam: 1. Elizabeth Power (Pittsford): 9.2, 8. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 7.8, 14. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.25, 16. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 7.1

Floor Exercise: 1. Elizabeth Power (Pittsford): 9.325, 12. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.9, 14. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 7.8

"Even though the Genesee Varsity Gymnastics team placed 4th at the meet there were many personal bests to be happy about," said Head Coach Stephani Hamilton. "The girls will continue to work hard to achieve personal and team goals."

Their next meet is Saturday, Oct. 8 at MCA Gymnastics at 6 p.m.

Photo and information submitted by Stephani Hamilton.