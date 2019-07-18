Teen sent to prison for making threats arrested on menacing charge

A teenage resident of Alabama who just 18 months ago was sentenced to prison for making a terroristic threat against a police officer was arrested again Tuesday night for allegedly threatening another person with a baseball bat.

Isaac Abrams, 19, of Sky Road, is charged with menacing, 2nd.

At 11:26 p.m., Tuesday, Abrams allegedly threatened to injure another person using a metal baseball bat.

He was arrested by deputies Austin Heberlein and Travis DeMuth.

In February 2018, Judge Charles Zambito sentenced Abrams to one-and-one-third to four years in prison following his earlier guilty plea to the Class D felony of making a terroristic threat.

Zambito also granted Abrams youthful offender status (his juvenile record would be sealed) if he could stay out of trouble.

In September 2017, Abrams threatened to shoot deputies during an incident on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation. Two days before that, Abrams was accused of trying to seriously hurt or kill a person with a motor vehicle at a fast-food restaurant in Batavia.