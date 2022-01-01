January 1, 2022 - 4:28pm
The 10 most read stories on The Batavian in 2021
posted by Howard B. Owens in thebatavian, news, top 10.
Here are the most viewed stories of 2021:
- Madeline M. Bartz (obituary)
- Man dies as a result of accident at Western New York Concrete facility in Batavia, by Mike Pettinella
- Former UMMC employee attracts national attention as COVID-19 vaccine ‘whistleblower’, by Gretel Kauffman
- Billie Owens, editor of The Batavian, passes away at age 63, by Howard Owens
- Indian Falls is a public safety issue with no obvious solution, by Howard Owens
- BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired after vehicle stopped on Route 33, near Mill Road, by Mike Pettinella
- Teresa R. (Suozzi) Wormley (obituary)
- Lockport teen who died at Indian Falls was Section VI diving champion, by Howard Owens
- NYS shifts delivery of COVID-19 vaccines away from health care systems to other sites, Press Release
- City sends 'cease and desist' letter to O-At-Ka Milk as issues at waste water treatment plant continue, by Mike Pettinella
In 2021, The Batavian was visited by readers 5.9 million times and we served 10 million page views.
Thank you to our readers and local business owners for your ongoing support of The Batavian. In 2022, we will continue to work hard as a team to bring you the most comprehensive and widest variety of local news coverage available in the area.
