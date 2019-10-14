October 14, 2019 - 1:51pm
The Batavian Sessions: John Payton Project - See You In My Dreams
posted by Howard B. Owens in the batavian sessions, music, arts, video, entertainment, Smokin' Eagle BBQ and Brew.
Video Sponsor
The John Payton Project won the 2019 Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew's Battle of the Bands on Saturday night. Here's JPP performing the third song of their set.
Click here for coverage of Saturday's event.
Click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel and help us reach 1,000 subscribers.