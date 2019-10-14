Local Matters

October 14, 2019 - 1:51pm

The Batavian Sessions: John Payton Project - See You In My Dreams

posted by Howard B. Owens in the batavian sessions, music, arts, video, entertainment, Smokin' Eagle BBQ and Brew.
The John Payton Project won the 2019 Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew's Battle of the Bands on Saturday night. Here's JPP performing the third song of their set.

Click here for coverage of Saturday's event.

Click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel and help us reach 1,000 subscribers.

