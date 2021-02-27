Local Matters

February 27, 2021 - 2:36pm

Third Elba starter hits 1,000 career point as Lancers roll to 73-51 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, basketball, sports.

The Elba Lady Lancers now have three starters in the 1,000 point club, with Brynn Walczak reaching the milestone early in the first quarter last night on a two-pointer in the paint.

Within the past week, both Leah Bezon and Maddie Muehlig scored their 1,000th career points.

Elba is now 9-0 on the season after blowing out Lyndonville 75-51.

Taylor Augello scored 19 points, Muehlig and Walczak both scored 15 points, and Bezon added 12. Muehlig and Walczak each had six rebounds.

For Lyndonville, Ella Lewis scored 19 points.

Photos by Debra Reilly.

Comments

