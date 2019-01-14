Local Matters

January 14, 2019 - 3:59pm

Thorpe to become one-way street next week

posted by Howard B. Owens in Thorpe Street, news, batavia.

Press release:

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, the traffic pattern on Thorpe Street between Maple Street and Watson Street will change from two-way to one-way southbound, in accordance with City Council Resolution #95-2018 and Traffic Order 1 of the year 2019.

On this date all motorist are to obey the new traffic law and signage once posted. Motorists shall enter Thorpe Street (portion between Watson Street and Maple Street from Watson Street and exit onto Maple Street. On-street parking shall be permitted as signed on the westside on the roadway.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance.

