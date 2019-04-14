Three Batavia HS students among Congressional Art Show winners

Video Sponsor

Rep. Chris Collins presented awards Saturday at the Roz Steiner Art Gallery at Genesee Community College to winners of the annual NY-27 Congressional Art Competition. The first-place picture will be hung in the capital building in Washington, D.C., for a year.

2019 Congressional Art Competition Winners:

First Place, William Palmer , Batavia High School

, Batavia High School Second Place, Mya Showalter, Clarence High School

Third Place. Haley Dalberth, Livonia High School

Honorable Mentions, Grace Rudolph, Batavia High School, and John Bruggman, Batavia High School

The competition was judged by Roz Steiner Art Gallery Director Mary Jo Whitman and Associate Professor of Photography & Art Joe Ziolkowski.

The winning picture by William Palmer, Batavia HS.