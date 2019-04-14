Local Matters

April 14, 2019 - 11:53am

Three Batavia HS students among Congressional Art Show winners

posted by Howard B. Owens in chris collins, NY-27, Roz Steiner Art Gallery, news, GCC, art, congressional art competition.

 

Rep. Chris Collins presented awards Saturday at the Roz Steiner Art Gallery at Genesee Community College to winners of the annual NY-27 Congressional Art Competition. The first-place picture will be hung in the capital building in Washington, D.C., for a year.

2019 Congressional Art Competition Winners:

  • First Place, William Palmer, Batavia High School
  • Second Place, Mya Showalter, Clarence High School
  • Third Place. Haley Dalberth, Livonia High School 
  • Honorable Mentions, Grace Rudolph, Batavia High School, and  John Bruggman, Batavia High School 

The competition was judged by Roz Steiner Art Gallery Director Mary Jo Whitman and Associate Professor of Photography & Art Joe Ziolkowski.

collinsgccartcomp2019.jpg

collinsgccartcomp2019-2.jpg

The winning picture by William Palmer, Batavia HS.

