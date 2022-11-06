November 6, 2022 - 4:59pm
Three Genesee County high schools claim sectional titles in volleyball
posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, volleyball, Le Roy, Pavilion, Notre Dame.
Pavilion, Notre Dame, and Le Roy are all Section champions, having won their respective finals matches in Girls Volleyball.
Pavilion beat Cuba-Rushford three games to one for the Class D2 crown, and Notre Dame beat Charles Finney three games to two to win in Class D3.
The Class D wins sets up a consolidation game between Pavilion and Notre Dame on Tuesday at a location to be determined.
Le Roy beat East Rochester three games to two for the C2 championship. Le Roy will play Midlakes in a Class C consolidation game on Tuesday, location to be determined.
