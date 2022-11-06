Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 6, 2022 - 4:59pm

Three Genesee County high schools claim sectional titles in volleyball

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, volleyball, Le Roy, Pavilion, Notre Dame.

Pavilion, Notre Dame, and Le Roy are all Section champions, having won their respective finals matches in Girls Volleyball.

Pavilion beat Cuba-Rushford three games to one for the Class D2 crown, and Notre Dame beat Charles Finney three games to two to win in Class D3.

The Class D wins sets up a consolidation game between Pavilion and Notre Dame on Tuesday at a location to be determined.

Le Roy beat East Rochester three games to two for the C2 championship. Le Roy will play Midlakes in a Class C consolidation game on Tuesday, location to be determined.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break