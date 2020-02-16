Local Matters

February 16, 2020 - 3:55pm

Three local wrestlers advance to state championship in Albany

posted by Howard B. Owens in wrestling, sports, le roy hs, Le Roy, byron-bergen, alexander.

Andrew Englerth remains undefeated on the season in wrestling with his 47th win, coming in as a 160-pound D2 state qualifier.

He will now wrestle for a state championship in Albany during the tournament Feb. 28 and 29.

Englerth beat Justin Smith, of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan, in a major decision, 13-4.

Also picking up championship wins were Zach Hannan, Byron-Bergen, at 152 pounds, beating Kade Slayton of Hornel in a 2-0 decision, and Mitchell Gaiser, Alexander, beating William Tennity of Wayne in a fall at 4 minutes.

Photos submitted by Tim McArdle.

