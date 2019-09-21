September 21, 2019 - 5:02pm
Three people injured in Le Roy accident
Video Sponsor
Three people were hurt today in a head-on collision on Route 19 in Le Roy but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to the deputy investigating the case.
One person was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precaution.
According to Deputy Chris Erion, it appears a blue Toyota crossed the centerline and struck a green Kia. The vehicles clipped each other's front driver-side fenders.
The names of the people involved have not yet been released.