September 21, 2019 - 5:02pm

Three people injured in Le Roy accident

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, Le Roy, video.
Three people were hurt today in a head-on collision on Route 19 in Le Roy but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to the deputy investigating the case.

One person was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

According to Deputy Chris Erion, it appears a blue Toyota crossed the centerline and struck a green Kia. The vehicles clipped each other's front driver-side fenders.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

