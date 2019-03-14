Tickets available for seventh annual Mr. Batavia show

Video Sponsor

The seventh annual Mr. Batavia show is set for 7 p.m., March 21, at Batavia High School in the Auditorium.

There are 12 seniors in this year's competition, each representing a different charity in the community.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the winner's charity. Last year, $4,400 was raised and in seven years the student-run event has raised $20,190.

Tickets are $8 and are available at the school's main office and tickets will also be available at the door until sold out.

This year's contestants and their charities are: