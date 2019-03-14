March 14, 2019 - 1:34pm
Tickets available for seventh annual Mr. Batavia show
Batavia HS
The seventh annual Mr. Batavia show is set for 7 p.m., March 21, at Batavia High School in the Auditorium.
There are 12 seniors in this year's competition, each representing a different charity in the community.
All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the winner's charity. Last year, $4,400 was raised and in seven years the student-run event has raised $20,190.
Tickets are $8 and are available at the school's main office and tickets will also be available at the door until sold out.
This year's contestants and their charities are:
- #1 - Harley Radley -- Pancreatic Assoc. of WNY
- #2 - Will Palmer -- 25 Neediest Fund
- #3 - Taiyo Iburi-Bethel -- All Babies Cherished
- #4 - Cameron Austin -- Batavia VA
- #5 - Terelle Spinks -- Volunteers for Animals
- #6 - Griffin DellaPenna -- Michael Napoleone Foundation
- #7 - AT Thatcher -- GO ART!
- #8 - Kris Kuszlyk -- Juvenile Diabetes Research of WNY
- #9 - Alec Frongetta -- Genesee Cancer Assistance
- #10 - Cameron Bontrager -- Batavia Players
- #11 - John Bruggman -- Crossroads House
- #12 - Sam Rigerman -- Habitat for Humanity
