February 1, 2023 - 9:42pm
Torch Relay for Empire Games reaches Batavia
posted by Howard B. Owens in David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena, Sports, hockey.
The Empire State Winter Games Torch Relay passed through Batavia on Tuesday, with a visit to the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arenda during a Ramparts practice.
One of the Ramparts coaches, Mark Kuntz, carried the torch around the rink and Rampart players skated along with him.
This is the second year the torch has been brought to The McCarthy.
