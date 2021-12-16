Town of Byron to receive USDA funding for a water improvement area

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced today that the Town of Byron will receive $924,000 in loan funding and $756,000 in grant funding for their Water Improvement Area #1 project, which will extend public water service to nearly 200 residents throughout the town.

The loan and grant are part of a $70 million project to improve critical rural infrastructure in New York.

With the release of these funds, the USDA is supporting 24 infrastructure projects in the state.

“When we invest in rural infrastructure, we invest in the livelihoods and health of people in rural America,” said Rural Development Acting NY State Director Brian Murray. “Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is committed to Building a Better America by investing in America’s rural infrastructure, expanding access to broadband, clean drinking water, and resilient power infrastructure. The investments we are announcing today will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come.”