Train blocking traffic in Corfu

A Corfu police officer reports a train in the city is stopped and blocking the roadway.

"It appears to be at a standstill," he said.

He didn't provide a location.

He asked dispatch to call the rail company and find out if there's an issue.

UPDATE AND CORRECTION 12:31 p.m.: I heard the call sign of "14" but didn't hear the "CP" part. On the update from dispatch, the call went to "CP-14," so this train was actually in Corfu. The train is a CSX train. CSX dispatch is not aware of an issue with a train but is contacting the engineer to inform him that the train is blocking an intersection.