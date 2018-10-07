October 7, 2018 - 2:28pm
Transformer fire reported on Washington Avenue
A transformer fire is reported at 3 Washington Avenue, between Ellicott Avenue and Thomas Avenue.
Flames showing.
City Fire responding.
