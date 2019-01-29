Local Matters

January 29, 2019 - 2:49pm

Travel advisory in effect for Genesee County

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news, notify.

Press release:

In anticipation of the impending major snow/wind storm, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Genesee County Highway Department and Emergency Management Services, has issued a travel advisory for all of Genesee County.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid all unnecessary travel due to the expected significant accumulation of snow combined with strong winds and sub-zero wind chill temperatures.

These conditions will undoubtedly create white-out conditions and extremely dangerous travel for all motorists.  

This Advisory is in effect from today from 3 p.m. (Jan. 29) until further notice.

Sheriff William Sheron reminds motorists that dark traffic signals that are not working are to be treated as a four-way stop.

