Travel cheer team from Pembroke racking up win after win in first year

Sunday, March 6 in Erie PA, the Pembroke Youth Association’s new travel cheer squad took home their third consistent first-place banner this season. The squad consists of 12 girls ranging in age from 8-12 and one 11-year-old boy. They are coached by head coach Jasmine Bowser, assistant coaches Robin Czwojdak and Kelly Baker and are choreographed by Lisa Blaun of Law Dance Studio in Batavia, NY. All athletes are students in the Pembroke Central School District. The team competed in the Performance Cheer Division in the 2022 SHOUT Cheer and Dance Competition. Receiving no deductions, the squad was less than one point away from taking Grand Champion for the overall competition.

In February, the team also competed in their first national competition at the SHOUT Rock the Falls Cheer and Dance National Championship in Niagara Falls, NY where they placed first in the Performance Cheer and Division, earning them a bid to the national competition in May to be held in Virginia Beach. They also placed first at the American Cheer Power Buffalo Showdown DISCO Championship in the 12 and under Performance Recreation division later the same month.

“This team impresses me each and every time they hit the mat. They work hard, they have fun and they put everything they have into their performances. I couldn’t be prouder of this group of young, talented kids,” said Jasmine Bowser, head coach, sport commissioner and president of Pembroke Youth Association.

Pembroke Youth Association has offered traditional cheer in support of tackle football for years. Listening to the feedback of the parents and athletes, it has long been a goal to establish a competitive arm of the traditional squads to provide the athletes with more relevant competitive experiences. This will better prepare them for the high school level and expose them to other all-star or elite cheer opportunities.

“Strengthening our youth program benefits our high school level squads as they move up. The youth cheer program had a solid base, it was my goal to build off of that and make it more competitive. It’s what the athletes asked for and our mission in PYA is about access, and providing the athletic experience kids want and deserve. I am proud of the progress we have made in just a few months’ time. I can only imagine where we will go from here,” said Bowser.