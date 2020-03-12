Trial in Maple Street arson case delayed until July after defendant gets new attorney

Plush Dozier

Plush Kevin Dozier, 23, charged with arson and attempted murder, has a new attorney, so his trial, scheduled to start next week, has been delayed.

Fred Rarick, who has taken over Dozier's case from Tom Burns, said new information has come to light as well that indicates Dozier may have an alibi for June 15, when he is accused of starting a fire at an occupied residence on Maple Street in Batavia.

The earliest date for the delayed trial to start -- when both the court is available and Rarick doesn't have a scheduling conflict -- is July 13.

Dozier is being held on $100,000 bail.

Rarick informed Judge Charles Zambito that an investigator has been assigned to Dozier's case to determine if Dozier's possible alibi can be substantiated. If it can, Rarick will file an alibi motion.

There was no discussion in court about why Rarick replaced Burns as Dozier's attorney.

While there is no current plea offer, Zambito set a plea cutoff date of May 15.

Dozier is also charged with criminal mischief in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree for alleged incidents while he has been in custody. District Attorney Lawrence Friedman intends to try those charges separately and they will be dealt with after the arson/attempted murder trial.