Trio of Hornets carry O-A to 55-43 win

Kaden Cusmano, Gaige Armbrewster, and Travis Wiedrich led Oakfield-Alabama to a 55-43 victory over Wheatland-Chili at home on Friday night.

They scored 17, 16 and 15 points, respectively.

In the only other local boys basketball game on Friday, Elba beat Notre Dame 61-50.

In girls basketball, Dansville beat Le Roy 65-34, and Pavilion beat York 54-46.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For varsity game photos, click here. For JV photos, click here.