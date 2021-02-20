Local Matters

February 20, 2021 - 3:01pm

Trio of Hornets carry O-A to 55-43 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, oakfield-alabama.

oakhoopsfeb20129.jpg

Kaden Cusmano, Gaige Armbrewster, and Travis Wiedrich led Oakfield-Alabama to a 55-43 victory over Wheatland-Chili at home on Friday night.

They scored 17, 16 and 15 points, respectively.  

In the only other local boys basketball game on Friday, Elba beat Notre Dame 61-50.

In girls basketball, Dansville beat Le Roy 65-34, and Pavilion beat York 54-46.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For varsity game photos, click here. For JV photos, click here.

