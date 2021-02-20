February 20, 2021 - 3:01pm
Trio of Hornets carry O-A to 55-43 win
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, oakfield-alabama.
Kaden Cusmano, Gaige Armbrewster, and Travis Wiedrich led Oakfield-Alabama to a 55-43 victory over Wheatland-Chili at home on Friday night.
They scored 17, 16 and 15 points, respectively.
In the only other local boys basketball game on Friday, Elba beat Notre Dame 61-50.
In girls basketball, Dansville beat Le Roy 65-34, and Pavilion beat York 54-46.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For varsity game photos, click here. For JV photos, click here.
