Truck comes off Thruway, overturns on Route 5 in Pembroke

A semi-truck has come off the Thruway and landed on Route 5 in Pembroke and overturned.

One person was pinned by the trailer.

Mercy Flight is requested to the scene

Pembroke Fire and Indian Falls Fire dispatched and East Pembroke requested to scene to assist with a landing zone.

All responding units requested to park on the east side of the overpass or under the bridge because of the lack of a guard rail on the Thruway.

UPDATE 7 a.m.: The driver of a semi-truck on the Thruway may have fallen asleep before the truck struck a guard rail and flew off the Route 5 overpass landing on the roadway below. No other vehicles were involved. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to ECMC by Mercy EMS. A female passenger suffered leg injuries, and possibly other injuries, and was flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight. There were two dogs in the truck. One was located and taken to the animal shelter where it was given a bath to clean off diesel fuel. The dog appears to be in good health. The other dog is missing. The accident is under investigation by troopers from Troop T. There was nobody pinned under the trailer as initially reported. The woman was trapped in the cab of the truck and was being tended to by the male driver when firefighters arrived on the scene. There was a lengthy extrication process by volunteer firefighters. Route 5 is expected to be closed at least through noon.

Submitted photo.