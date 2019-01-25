Truck fire on Ellicott Street Road, Bethany, causes concern for house and power lines

Bethany fire is responding to a fully involved truck fire, a pickup truck at 5426 Ellicott Street Road.

There was concern about the truck being close to a home, but the residents have the house closed up and no smoke is getting it. The structure does not seem to be threatened.

There was concern about power lines overhead but they don't seem to be involved.

UPDATE 10:26 a.m.: Route 63 is being closed in both directions.

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.: Route 63 is being shut down at Route 20. A first responder says, "until we get DOT out here to clear Route 63 we'll be out here all day." Another responder reports "visibility is getting bad."

UPDATE 12:03 p.m.: Plowing done, road reopened.