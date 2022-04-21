Truck hits pole on Wortendyke Road, Batavia

A truck has struck a utility pole, shearing it from its base, in the area of 9516 Wortendyke Road, Batavia.

There may be no injuries.

East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 9:02 p.m.: The pickup truck, no further description, has left the scene. The pole is in the road. The road is being closed.

UPDATE: 9:07 p.m.: Mercy EMS response canceled.

UPDATE 9:13 p.m.: National Grid was notified about five minutes ago. No ETA given.

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.: The truck will have significant passenger-side damage, missing a headlight.

UPDATE 9:21 p.m.: The truck is possibly a 2004 F-150, dark in color.

UPDATE 9:24 p.m.: A caller reports seeing a truck matching the description with no headlight and a flat tire on Seward Road. A deputy reports finding fluid on Westbound Route 20.