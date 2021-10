A pickup truck into a tree accident is reported in the area of 1031 Ledge Road, near the Totem Pole, Basom.

Unknown injuries.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 7:03 p.m.: The vehicle is off the road approximately 30 yards according to a first responder.

UPDATE 7:06 p.m.: There is one patient. The patient is conscious. The scene commander requests Mercy Flight on ground standby.