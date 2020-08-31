Two people charged in alleged prostitution at Batavia residence

Paula G. Pierce, 28, of State Street, and David M. Schmieder, 26, of Silver Road, Bethany, were arrested a week ago along with Suzanne Corona for an alleged prostitution incident Corona's house on Osterhout Avenue in the City of Batavia, police announced today.

Pierce is charged with prostitution and Schmieder is charged with two Class A misdemeanors: patronizing a person for prostitution, 3rd; as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th.

Corona's arrest was announced yesterday. The 51-year-old Batavia woman, who was once charged with adultery, is accused in this case of promoting prostitution, 4th, and permitting prostitution on a premises, class A and B misdemeanors, respectively.

The prostitution case was opened Aug. 19 at 4 a.m. after police were dispatched to Corona's residence after another member of the household reported a possible trespass.

Following an investigation, Pierce was located at an address on Maple Street in the city on Aug. 21 and taken into custody.

Police alleged that Schmieder was invited to the residence on Osterhout by Corona in order to pay for and engage in sex with Pierce.

Both Pierce and Schmieder were issued appearance tickets.

Officer Arick Perkins investigated the case assisted by officer Samuel Freeman, Jordan McGinnis, Wesley Rissinger and Adam Tucker.