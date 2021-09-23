Two people from Lockport killed in crash on Route 77 yesterday

Arnold E. Herdendorf, 69, of Lockport, and Christopher M. Rowell, 70, also of Lockport, were killed in Pembroke yesterday, according to the Sheriff's Office, when Hendendorf, driving a 2009 Chevrolet sedan, failed to stop for a stop sign at Indian Falls Road and Route 77 and collided with a northbound tractor-trailer.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident was reported at 1:47 p.m.

Driving the 2015 Volvo was Kebir S. Inalla, 30, of Metairie, La. His passenger was Ahmed A. Jaber, 38. Neither were injured in the accident.

The investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff's Office Crash Management Team with assistance from the NYSP Commercial Vehicle Unit.

Assisting at the scene were Pembroke, Indian Falls, Alabama, and East Pembroke volunteer fire departments, Mercy EMS, Emergency Management, and National Grid.

