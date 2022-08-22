Two people killed in Thruway accident at Slusser Road Bridge

Two people were killed in a motor vehicle accident on the New York State Thruway on Sunday evening when a truck they were in left the roadway and struck the Slusser Road Bridge in the Town of Pembroke.

Pronounced dead at the scene were Thomas T. Cartmel, 64, of Crossville, Ala., and Deborah J. Burelli, 67, of Rochester.

The accident was reported before 6 p.m.

According to State Police Cartmel and Burelli were in a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 truck pulling a trailer in the westbound lane of the I-90. The truck left the roadway on the right shoulder and drove through a grassy area and then struck the bridge. The trailer became detached and came to rest vertically against the overpass.

A Genesee County coroner pronounced both occupants dead at the scene. Their bodies were transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing and being conducted by the NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service