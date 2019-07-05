Two-vehicle accident reported on Route 77 at Sumner Road

A two-vehicle accident, with one vehicle in a ditch and one car blocking is reported at Alleghany Road and Sumner Road, Darien.

Darien Fire and Darien ambulance responding.

There are six patients -- so far no serious injuries reported -- so two ambulances required.

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: Alexander Fire's ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 4:49 p.m.: One patient is being transported to ECMC. One patient is a sign-off. Three are refusals.