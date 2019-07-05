Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 5, 2019 - 4:27pm

Two-vehicle accident reported on Route 77 at Sumner Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Darien.

A two-vehicle accident, with one vehicle in a ditch and one car blocking is reported at Alleghany Road and Sumner Road, Darien.

Darien Fire and Darien ambulance responding.

There are six patients -- so far no serious injuries reported -- so two ambulances required.

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: Alexander Fire's ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 4:49 p.m.: One patient is being transported to ECMC.  One patient is a sign-off. Three are refusals. 

Calendar

July 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button