April 21, 2020 - 6:08pm
UMMC evaluating Cuomo's announcement to allow hospitals to offer elective surgeries
posted by Howard B. Owens in UMMC, news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Statement from UMMC:
Following the Governor’s elective outpatient treatment announcement, United Memorial Medical Center is carefully evaluating regional data and COVID-19 preparedness plans to ensure patients can have elective surgeries as soon as safely possible. We will, in accordance with the State Department of Health guidelines, make every effort to resume elective surgeries for patients meeting criteria as the COVID-19 curve flattens in our community.