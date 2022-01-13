Local Matters

January 13, 2022 - 1:18pm

Unbeaten streak for Lady Hornets broken by Elba

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, elba, oakfield-alabama.

oagirlsjan122022-3_websize.jpg

The Oakfield-Alabama Lady Hornets are no longer among the undefeated after being defeated Wednesday by the Elba Lady Lancers 42-38.

For Elba, Dakota Brinkman scored 10 points and both Laci Sewar and Adrianna Long scored nine points. Long hit a pair of three-point shots.

For O-A, MacKena Reding scored 11 points and Alea Groff scored 10.  Kelsey Schlagenhauf scored seven points to go along with 13 rebounds. Caitlin Ryan had 12 rebounds.

The Hornets are now 10-1 and Elba is 5-4.

In other girls basketball games:

  • Pavilion beat Notre Dame 52-26. For Pavilion, Karlee Zinkievich scored 16 points, Lauren Kinglsey, 15, along with nine rebounds, eight blocked shots, and five steals. Shea Amberger had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
  • Lyndonville beat Alexander 65-61. 

In boys basketball:

  • Batavia fell to Brockport, 51-41. For Batavia, Javin McFollins and Tanner Mountain each scored 12 points.
  • Le Roy beat Letchworth 58-37

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.

oagirlsjan122022-15_websize.jpg

oagirlsjan122022-24_websize.jpg

oagirlsjan122022-12_websize.jpg

