Untreated roads and sidewalks slippery, more snow expected

As predicted, travel conditions today are treacherous. There have been multiple minor accidents reported around the county this morning.

Batavia PD is advising local residents to avoid travel:

Wowzers! This icy stuff is really making city streets and sidewalks slippery! We encourage everyone to avoid unnecessary travel as there’s numerous accidents throughout the area. So here’s a short list of things you could do rather than go outside...

1. Put up your tree (it’s December now, so it’s allowed).

2. Watch all the NEW Hallmark movies (all new until 8 p.m.!).

3. Nap with the cat or dog on the couch.

4. Play board games with the kids.

5. Make a list of gifts you need to get from your local city businesses. In all seriousness, it’s pretty nasty out. Let’s give our friends over at the DPW the room they need to make the streets safe. Have a safe day everyone!

Freezing rain and rain are expected to continue through 3 p.m.

Accuweather is reporting that more snow is on the way tonight with possible snowfall continuing until tomorrow afternoon.

Graphic: Courtesy Accuweather.