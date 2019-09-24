UPDATED: Kitchen fire reported at Islands Hawaiian Grill overnight

An alarm of fire at the Islands Hawaiian Grill at 11:55 p.m., Monday night, turned out to be a real fire.

Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano says fire crews arrived on scene at 11:58 p.m. to finda working fire in the kitchen of the restaurant, which is located at 60 Main St., Batavia.

The restaurant opened about a month ago.

The sprinkler system had been activated by the time crews arrived. That helped contain the fire, Napolitano said. Crews attacked the fire and it was contained to the kitchen area but the restaurant experienced smoke and water damage.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

City fire was assisted by Batavia PD, DPW, and Emergency Dispatch.