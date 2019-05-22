UPDATED: School district budgets pass throughout the county
Batavia City School District
Budget passes 378 to 172.
Two trustees elected: Peter Cecere, 452 votes; and John Marucci, 421.
Le Roy Central School District
- Prop. 1, district budget, passes 338 to 70
- Prop. 2, capital reserve fund, passes 348 to 122
- Prop. 3, transportation policy, passes 360 to 108
- Prop. 4, library budget, passes 368 to 40
Three candidates won school board seats. Denise Duthe and Peter Loftus won three-year terms with 337 and 330 votes each; Christine Dowell wins a two-year term with 295 votes. Write-in votes: Bruno DeFazio, Jeff Gephart, Walter McBurney, Stan Barringer, William S. Jaszcz, Darcy Porter and Bob Dawley.
Tracy Mortorana won a seat on the Woodward Memorial Library Board of Trustees. Stephanie Ball and John Wilson received write-in votes.
Byron-Bergen Central School District
- Prop. 1, district budget, passes 285 to 107
- Prop. 2, bus purchase, passes 293 to 90
- Prop. 4, capital reserve, passes 282 to 103
- Prop. 4, school Vehicle reserve, passes 277 to 106
Three board members elected: Kimberly Carlson, 328 votes, Yvonne Ace-Wagoner, 314, Jennifer VanValkenberg, 331.
Pavilion Central School District
District budget passes 117 votes to 20.
Two candidates elected to the school board, Kevin Stefan, 121 votes; and Becky Dziekan, 117.
Alexander Central School District
- Prop. 1, district budget, passes 136 to 46
- Prop. 2, bus purchases, passes 134 to 49
- Prop. 3, capital reserve fund, passes 128 to 55
- Prop. 4, capital reserve fund, passes 127 to 54
- Prop. 5, school bus reserve fund, passes 129 to 52
Brian Paris is reelected to the school board with 145 votes. There were eight write-in votes.
Elba Central School District
- Prop. 1, district budget, passes 137 to 30
- Prop. 2, school bus purchase, passes 132 to 34
- Prop. 3, capital projects, passes 132 to 33
Trisha Werth and Michael Zuber were elected to the Board of Trustees. Dean Norton was elected to finish an unexpired term of a board member who resigned.
Oakfield-Alabama Central School District
District budget passes 169 to 25.
Board members elected: Matthew Lamb, with 172 votes; and Justin Staebell, 166.
UPDATED 1:53 p.m.: The results from Pembroke Central School District are listed below.
Pembroke Central School District
Pembroke CSD budget passes 378 to 107.
- Authorization to purchase school buses, passes 381 Yes to 98 No
