May 22, 2019 - 9:51am

UPDATED: School district budgets pass throughout the county

posted by Howard B. Owens in schools, education, news.

Batavia City School District

Budget passes 378 to 172.

Two trustees elected: Peter Cecere, 452 votes; and John Marucci, 421.

Le Roy Central School District

  • Prop. 1, district budget, passes 338 to 70
  • Prop. 2, capital reserve fund, passes 348 to 122
  • Prop. 3, transportation policy, passes 360 to 108
  • Prop. 4, library budget, passes 368 to 40

Three candidates won school board seats. Denise Duthe and Peter Loftus won three-year terms with 337 and 330 votes each; Christine Dowell wins a two-year term with 295 votes. Write-in votes: Bruno DeFazio, Jeff Gephart, Walter McBurney, Stan Barringer, William S. Jaszcz, Darcy Porter and Bob Dawley.

Tracy Mortorana won a seat on the Woodward Memorial Library Board of Trustees. Stephanie Ball and John Wilson received write-in votes.

Byron-Bergen Central School District

  • Prop. 1, district budget, passes 285 to 107
  • Prop. 2, bus purchase, passes 293 to 90
  • Prop. 4, capital reserve, passes 282 to 103
  • Prop. 4, school Vehicle reserve, passes 277 to 106

Three board members elected: Kimberly Carlson, 328 votes, Yvonne Ace-Wagoner, 314, Jennifer VanValkenberg, 331.

Pavilion Central School District

District budget passes 117 votes to 20.

Two candidates elected to the school board, Kevin Stefan, 121 votes; and Becky Dziekan, 117.

Alexander Central School District

  • Prop. 1, district budget, passes 136 to 46
  • Prop. 2, bus purchases, passes 134 to 49
  • Prop. 3, capital reserve fund, passes 128 to 55
  • Prop. 4, capital reserve fund, passes 127 to 54
  • Prop. 5, school bus reserve fund, passes 129 to 52

Brian Paris is reelected to the school board with 145 votes. There were eight write-in votes.

Elba Central School District 

  • Prop. 1, district budget, passes 137 to 30
  • Prop. 2, school bus purchase, passes 132 to 34
  • Prop. 3, capital projects, passes 132 to 33

Trisha Werth and Michael Zuber were elected to the Board of Trustees. Dean Norton was elected to finish an unexpired term of a board member who resigned.

Oakfield-Alabama Central School District

District budget passes 169 to 25.

Board members elected: Matthew Lamb, with 172 votes; and Justin Staebell, 166.

UPDATED 1:53 p.m.: The results from Pembroke Central School District are listed below.

Pembroke Central School District

Pembroke CSD budget passes 378 to 107.

  • Authorization to purchase school buses, passes 381 Yes to 98 No
Board members elected to five-year terms are: Samantha Ianni -- 86 Votes (18 percent); Jeanna Strassburg -- 145 voted (31 percent); Arthur Ianni -- 239 Votes  (51 percent).

