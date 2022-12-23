UPDATED: Strong Winds bringing trees down, knocking out power throughout Genesee County

NOTE: Send your weather-related photos to [email protected].

Photo: Tree into a house at 22 Elmwood Ave., Batavia. Photo by Steve Ognibene.

There are more than two dozen small power outages reported throughout Genesee County, most of them only affecting a handful of customers each.

There is an outage affecting 35 customers along Galloway Road in Batavia and Pembroke, one affecting 184 customers in East Bethany, just northeast of the hamlet, one affecting 53 customers along Bernd Road in Le Roy, 13 customers on Maple Road and Conley Road in Bergen, 15 customers along Oatka Trail in Le Roy, 28 customers on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation, and 13 along Dry Bridge Road in Alexander.

There have been multiple calls, starting at about 7 a.m., throughout the county for wires and trees down in the roadway, including but not limited to, Wilkenson Road, Route 20 in Alexander, Lockport Road in Oakfield, Weatherwax Road, Elba, Clipnock Road in Stafford, Keeney Road in Le Roy, and Route 19 near Vallance Road in Le Roy.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.: Pole and wires down on Sanders Road. Stafford. Wyoming Road, Pavilion.

UPDATE 10:56 s.m.: Tree and wires down, Hartshorn Road, East Pembroke

UPDATE 11:01 a.m.: There's a tree down on Upton Road, blocking. National Grid is already on scene on Hartshorn Road, and there is a power outage in Byron, Bergen, Stafford, and Le Roy, affecting 819 customers. There is an outage affecting 59 customers along Route 20 in Darien and Alexander, 23 Customers along Bridge Road, Elba.

UPDATE 11:24 a.m.: Wires down on Sackett Road, Bergen.

UPDATE 11:57 a.m. Whiteout conditions reported in parts of Genesee County. A Mercy ambulance was involved in an accident on Edgerton Road, Elba.

UPDATE 12:06 p.m.: Multiple poles down, tree down across the roadway, on Angling Road, East Pembroke.

UPDATE 12:11 p.m.: Complete whiteout conditions reported at Wortendyke and Route 5.

UPDATE 12:16 p.m.: Tree into a house on Donahue Road, Batavia. No injuries. There is a two-car, minor injury accident at Lewiston and Fisher Road.

UPDATE 12:22 p.m.: A minor injury rollover accident is reported on the Thruway.

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.: A tree into a house is reported at 22 Elmwood Avenue. The house is believed to be unoccupied.

UPDATE 12:59 p.m.: Wire down across the road on Pearl Street Road near Donahue Road.

UPDATE 1:04 p.m.: Trees and power lines down on Townline Road, Darien.

UPDATE 1:22 p.m.: Tree across the road on Attica Road, Alexander.

UPDATE 1:52 p.m.: Tractor-trailer blocking the roadway on Route 33 at Boyce Road.

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.: Wires down in the roadway on Bethany Center Road.

UPDATE 2:18 p.m.: Rebel Liners in Alexander has a weather station set up with a feed on Wunderground.com that is reporting a top wind gust of 46 mph so far.

UPDATE 2:21 p.m.: The Offhause Farms in Batavia weather station reports winds of 26 mph with gusts of 41 mph.

UPDATE 2:26 p.m.: "The Alabama Hotel has been turned into a warming shelter (as long as we have power). If you are stranded nearby, come in… I’ll start the coffee and make sure you don’t go hungry!"

UPDATE 2:35 p.m.: Trees and wires down, completely blocking, on Linden Road, Bethany.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: A Sheriff's patrol reportedly involved in an accident. We don't have a location. There may be a Mercy ambulance involved as well, or a separate accident. There's no report of injuries.

UPDATE 3:18 p.m.: The accident involving a Mercy ambulance and Sheriff's patrol is on Route 63 in Alabama. No injuries reported.

UPDATE 3:21 p.m.: There are 1,719 National Grid customers without power in Genesee County.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.: A firefighter reports at least 10 vehicles stopped on Judge Road. He said he's trying to get them to the Fire Hall. The dispatcher informs him Alabama Hotel is also available.

UPDATE 3:29 p.m.: Multiple vehicles off the road on Route 77 at Judge, and also, Akron Road.

UPDATE 3:59 p.m.: A Mercy EMS ambulance responding to a call is stuck in the snow (didn't catch location).

UPDATE 4:07 p.m.: Route 63 north is being shut down at Veterans Memorial Drive.

UPDATE 4:18 p.m.: Somebody called into dispatch that he came across a Dodge Dart stuck in a ditch off Lewiston Road and the dispatcher informed him, "we have about 50 vehicles stuck on Lewiston Road."

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. Darien Fire asked if Corfu PD could close Route 77 to southbound traffic. There are no Corfu PD officers working today and all deputies are tied up. Corfu Fire is closing Route 77.

UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: Darien's Fire Hall is being opened as a warming center.

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.: A first responder is asking dispatchers to prioritize people stuck in vehicles -- people without gas, without vehicles running, "there is no way we can get to everybody." A dispatcher responds that she has been trying to that but is going through the list again to see if there is anybody who can be prioritized.

UPDATE 5:46 p.m.: Elba's UTV is being dispatched to a location on Lewiston Road between Church and Knowlesville for a woman in a vehicle with disrupted breathing. No other emergency vehicle has been able to get down the road to her location.

UPDATE 5:52 p.m.: For the Lewiston Road call, paramedics are staging at the Oakfield Fire Hall.

UPDATE 6:08 p.m.: A Mercy EMS ambulance is being dispatched for a woman in a vehicle with trouble breathing on Lewiston Road just north of the Thruway.

UPDATE 6:14 p.m.: A first responder on Lewiston Road is going to try and take the occupants of the vehicle to a warming station at Oakfield Fire Hall. Mercy EMS can go back in service.

UPDATE 6:19 p.m.: A tractor-trailer on Oak Street in Batavia has jack-knifed and had traffic blocked and has been able to get moving again. No property hit. Also, the first responder on Lewiston Road has helped the vehicle get unstuck and it is now following him to the Oakfield Fire Hall.

UPDATE 6:31 p.m. Pembroke Highway Department personnel are in the Pembroke garage now to facilitate refueling for any Genesee County patrol in need of gas.

UPDATE 6:43 p.m.: The Lewiston Road couple made it to the Oakfield Fire Hall. A volunteer at the hall notes that there are about 15 people there and they're running out of blankets. They could use about 20 more blankets.

UPDATE 7:17 p.m.: We're hearing more calls of people being rescued from vehicles and being taken to either warming centers or local hotels, and that the hotels are filling up.

UPDATE 7:39 p.m.: A road in Alabama is unpassable for a medical call in the district. Two responding units said they can't make it. Also, Corfu is open as a warming shelter.

UPDATE 7:43 p.m.: A car is reported off the road on Colby Road in Darien with children. Also, a first-responder with multiple people in his vehicle is stuck on Malby Road, Oakfield. He said there are three our four feet of snow in the area. A chief said that SnoPackers (the local snowmobile club) is coming in and will they will be on their way to help get them out.

UPDATE 8:28 p.m.: A fire chief came across a semi-truck off the road on Sumner Road. "He said he was headed to Amazon. I don't know if he's fully loaded or not." A heavy wrecker is in route.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene