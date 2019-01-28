Local Matters

January 28, 2019 - 12:14pm

UPDATED: Up to two feet of snow, high winds, possible in approaching storm that may hit Tuesday and Wednesday

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news, notify.

UPDATE 2:37 p.m.: The time period for the warning has been narrowed to 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m., Thursday. A wind chill watch has also been issued for Thursday afternoon. The wind chill could reach 25 below zero.

-----

A winter storm watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening in Genesee County.

The National Weather Service is expecting heavy lake effect snow with storm totals of one to two feet possible in the most persistent bands.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph later Wednesday through Thursday. Some areas could experience near blizzard conditions with severe blowing and drifting snow.

The storm is also expected to hit Erie and Wyoming counties.

The weather service warns travel could be difficult to impossible, especially Tuesday night through Thursday, due to heavy snow and significant blowing and drifting snow. The conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

January 28, 2019 - 4:14pm
Maureen Estabrooks
Has the storm also been upgraded from a watch to a warning?

Upcoming

more

