Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 17, 2019 - 9:16am

UPDATED: Water main break reported on North Street

posted by Howard B. Owens in infrastructure, batavia, news.

Press release:

At approximately 3 a.m. there was a large water main break on North Street between Trumbull and North Spruce in Batavia.  The main has been shut down, and crews are beginning repairs.  Residents in the area may experience low water pressure or discoloration.

Residents in the area are advised to check for discolored water and wait until water clarity has been restored before using for laundry. Vehicular traffic should avoid the area as the street may be closed while repairs are completed.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: The water main has been repaired and water service restored as of approximately 1:30 p.m.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button