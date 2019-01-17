UPDATED: Water main break reported on North Street

Press release:

At approximately 3 a.m. there was a large water main break on North Street between Trumbull and North Spruce in Batavia. The main has been shut down, and crews are beginning repairs. Residents in the area may experience low water pressure or discoloration.

Residents in the area are advised to check for discolored water and wait until water clarity has been restored before using for laundry. Vehicular traffic should avoid the area as the street may be closed while repairs are completed.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: The water main has been repaired and water service restored as of approximately 1:30 p.m.