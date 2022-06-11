UR Medicine officially opens new Batavia campus on Call Parkway

The ribbon is cut and UR Medicine's new Batavia campus is ready to receive patients for care in a variety of specialties that officials say will save them a trip to Rochester.

"What I learned is that the patients won't get the care unless the health care providers come to them, at least in the beginning," said neurosurgeon Dr. Webster H. Pilcher during opening remarks.

The campus will serve patients from Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties, and care will include adult and pediatric allergy/immunology, neurosurgery, oncology, otolaryngology and audiology, and urology, as well as providing primary care.

"Bringing specialty and primary care clinics under one roof allows for better care for our patients, as well as really helps us practice efficiently," said Kathleen Parrinello, COO of UR Medicine. "So there's a lot to be gained by having all of our clinicians together so that the people in this community can really appreciate the integrated Clinical Network at your medicine."

The new 24,455 square foot medical campus – located at 7995 Call Parkway – will centralize specialty clinics and primary care into one location, along with on-site lab services.

UR Medicine Radiation Oncology will remain in its current Bank Street location. Eric Wu, M.D., and the Batavia Ophthalmology practice are joining UR Medicine and will move to the Flaum Eye Institute’s location on Liberty Street on June 1, which will be expanded into space formerly occupied by primary care.

"We will continue our practice of staffing specialty clinics with providers who are either locally from here or are based consistently in Batavia in this community," Parrinello said. "Meaning that the people who receive care here will receive care from physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, and staff who spend all of their work hours here."

“Almost 30 years ago, I started seeing patients out in Batavia and it has been an incredibly rewarding experience to serve the patients of that community,” Pilcher said. “It is often difficult for patients to negotiate a complex care system, especially if that means traveling to Rochester. By bringing that care to them and simplifying the relationship between our patients and primary and specialized care, we can provide them with access to world-class care, right in their own community.”

Top photo: Ribbon cutting with Alexander K. Mandych, Dr. Webster H. Pilcher, Victoria Godwin Hines, COO and Vice President, Lily J. Snyder, faculty in the Department of Family Medicine.

Photos by Howard Owens

Check-out desks area for patients.

A nurse's workstation.

Lily Snyder in her office.

Joy Michaelides, assistant professor of clinical urology in a urology exam room.

Oncology center.