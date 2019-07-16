Vermont taps down Muckdogs hitting for 3-1 victory

Press release:

Edgar Martinez and the Batavia Muckdog bullpen put together another solid outing, but the offense could not get the timely hits needed as their fell, 3-1 to the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Martinez struck out five over five innings and gave up two runs, then recent University of Alabama grad Brock Love, who just joined the Muckdogs, threw his second scoreless inning. Love is a 2019 Miami Marlins draft pick. Edison Suriel, who has a 2.25 ERA ad was signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Marlins, struck out two in one inning and did not allow a hit or run.

Geremy Galindez threw one inning and struck out two. The only run he gave up came on a 2-2 wild pitch and the next pitch he struck the batter out to end the inning.

Milton Smith II continued his incredible season going 1-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases and is now hitting .402 which leads the New York-Penn League. Smith was drafted in the 22nd round in 2018 by the Marlins.

Troy Johnston (17th round draft pick this year) had an RBI single and is now hitting .313 and Sean Reynolds had a hit and is batting .421 on the season. Nick Ready had the other Batavia hit.

Vermont lefty Jhenderson Hurtado struck out 10 in relief, throwing five innings to improve to 3-0 on the season. Vermont's three pitchers combined to strike out 19.

Batavia will have a travel day on Tuesday.

The Muckdogs, who have increased attendance by 29 percent over last year, will return home on Wednesday and Thursday to take on the Auburn Doubledays (Washington Nationals). Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

The team is also home on July 20, 21 and 22 against Mahoning Valley (Cleveland Indians).