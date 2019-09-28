Local Matters

September 28, 2019 - 7:14pm

Video: '22 to None' at The Firing Pin in Bergen

posted by Howard B. Owens in The Firing Pin, veterans, video, bergen.
The Firing Pin hosted a “22 to None Fun Run” in support Mission 22, an organization dedicated to assisting veterans in getting treatment when they need it most.

The event includes a 2.2K fun run, raffles, food, and beer.

“I have personally lost seven friends that I was deployed with to veteran suicide,” said Patrick Kimball, TFP Advanced Training director and combat veteran. “Together, we can help our veterans get the help they deserve before it’s too late.”

blue button